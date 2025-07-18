Metro delays Friday due to power issue near Foggy Bottom
WASHINGTON - Speed restrictions caused by a Pepco power problem are delaying Metro trains on Friday morning along the Orange, Blue and Silver lines.
Power problem delays
The issue was reported around 7 a.m. between Rosslyn and Foggy Bottom and is affecting service in both directions near Foggy Bottom station.
Train speeds restricted
Some trains are offloading passengers to reduce congestion, according to WMATA officials.
Travel delays of up to 18 minutes are expected.
Follow real-time Metro alerts online.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.