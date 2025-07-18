Metro delays Friday due to power issue near Foggy Bottom

Speed restrictions caused by a Pepco power problem are delaying Metro trains on Friday morning along the Orange, Blue and Silver lines.

Power problem delays

The Brief Metro delays hit Orange, Blue and Silver lines. Power problem slows trains near Foggy Bottom. Riders face delays up to 18 minutes.



The issue was reported around 7 a.m. between Rosslyn and Foggy Bottom and is affecting service in both directions near Foggy Bottom station.

Train speeds restricted

Some trains are offloading passengers to reduce congestion, according to WMATA officials.

Travel delays of up to 18 minutes are expected.

Follow real-time Metro alerts online.