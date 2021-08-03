Metro could enforce mandatory coronavirus testing unless worker vaccine rate increases, report says

Metro could begin enforcing mandatory coronavirus testing unless vaccinate rates among workers significantly increases, a report from the Washington Post says.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The report says Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefel made the announcement to employees in a memo Monday. The memo said that 40 percent of the transit agency’s workforce has indicated they have been vaccinated.

Metro does not require workers be vaccinated but mandates proof of immunization when they do get the shot.

Advertisement

Testing could begin, Wiedefel said, if the vaccinate rate doesn’t climb to 70 percent.