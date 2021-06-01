Metro closes 4 Green and Yellow lines stations for platform reconstruction project

Metro has closed four Green and Yellow line stations into September as part of their platform reconstruction project.

The West Hyattsville, Prince George's Plaza, College Park-U of Md, and Greenbelt stations closed on May 29 and will remain closed until September 6.

Officials say they have completely rebuilt 13 of the 20 outdoor stations in need of critical repairs during the course of the project so far.

Here are the schedule changes, parking information and travel alternatives from Metro:

Rail Service Information

No Green or Yellow Line rail service north of Fort Totten.

Yellow Line trains will operate between Huntington & Mount Vernon Square.

Green Line trains will operate between Branch Ave & Fort Totten.

On all lines, trains will operate every 12 minutes on weekdays, every 15 minutes on weekends, and every 20 minutes after 9 p.m. Headways are subject to change based on additional weekend track work elsewhere on the system.

Travel Alternatives

Free shuttle bus service will be available at the closed stations:

Limited-stop service between Greenbelt, College Park-U of Md & Fort Totten every 6-10 minutes.

Limited-stop service between Prince George's Plaza, West Hyattsville & Fort Totten every 6-10 minutes.

Local service between Greenbelt, College Park-U of Md, Prince George's Plaza, & West Hyattsville every 15 minutes.

MARC Camden Line trains will continue to operate at Greenbelt and College Park-U of Md to Union Station.

Customers may also consider the regular-route bus service detailed below to get around the construction areas. Metrobus timetables are available here.

Greenbelt

Metrobus G12 & G14: service to New Carrollton Station

Metrobus R12: service to College Park-U of Md & Deanwood stations

TheBus 16: service to New Carrollton Station

College Park-U of Md

Metrobus 83: service to Rhode Island Ave Station

Metrobus 86: service to Prince George's Plaza & Rhode Island Ave stations

Metrobus F6: service to New Carrollton, Prince George's Plaza, West Hyattsville & Fort Totten stations

Metrobus R12: service to College Park-U of Md & Deanwood stations

Prince George's Plaza

Metrobus 86: service to Prince George's Plaza & Rhode Island Ave stations

Metrobus F4: service to Silver Spring & New Carrollton stations

Metrobus F6: service to New Carrollton, Prince George's Plaza, West Hyattsville & Fort Totten stations

Metrobus F8: service to West Hyattsville & Cheverly stations

Metrobus R4: service to West Hyattsville & Brookland stations

TheBus 13: service to West Hyattsville Station

TheBus 18: service to Addison Rd Station

West Hyattsville

Metrobus F1 & F2: service to Takoma & Cheverly stations

Metrobus F6: service to New Carrollton, Prince George's Plaza, West Hyattsville & Fort Totten stations

Metrobus F8: service to West Hyattsville & Cheverly stations

Metrobus R4: service to West Hyattsville & Brookland stations

TheBus 13: service to West Hyattsville Station

Parking Information

Beginning Saturday, May 29, parking at Greenbelt, College Park-U of Md, Prince George's Plaza and West Hyattsville stations will be free for the duration of the closures. Regular rates will be charged at other Metro parking facilities.