Metro begins first week with train service back to pre-pandemic levels

Nearly $900 million from the CARES Act has allowed Metro to return to normal service, not seen since before the pandemic dramatically decreased service in March.

Normal train service resumed Sunday and more frequent bus service is set to begin this Sunday.

The regular service remains threatened though, as Metro says the federal funds transit agencies got from the federal government are being rapidly depleted.

Dan Stessel, Metro spokesman, says the agency could face tough decisions as soon as September if the government does not send another round of financial relief to transit agencies. Those difficult choices could include service cuts, furloughs and layoffs.

Riders were happy to see the increased service in the meantime, improving wait times that could sometimes be about a half and hour between trains.

Trains during rush hour are now expected to run every 8 minutes and every 12-15 minutes at off-peak hours.

"I just noticed it today. It's been kind of running fast today," said rider Chon Smith.