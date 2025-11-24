Men accused of plotting Haitian island invasion, aimed to recruit DC homeless, prosecutors say

The Brief Two Texas men face charges in an alleged plot to invade Haiti and enslave residents. Prosecutors say they planned to recruit D.C.’s homeless community as a mercenary force. Authorities allege Thomas even joined the U.S. Air Force to gain military training.



D.C.’s homeless community was set to be recruited by Texas men federal prosecutors say face charges in an alleged plot to invade a Haitian island, kill its male residents and enslave the women and children as their "sex slaves."

What we know:

Gavin Rivers Weisenburg, 21, of Allen, and Tanner Christopher Thomas, 20, of Argyle, have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to murder, maim or kidnap in a foreign country, as well as producing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

"Weisenburg and Thomas intended to murder all of the men on the island so that they could then turn all of the women and children into their sex slaves," federal prosecutors allege.

Gavin Rivers Weisenburg (left) and Tanner Christopher Thomas (right)

Court documents state that between August 2024 and July 2025, Weisenburg and Thomas allegedly plotted to seize Gonave Island "to carry out their rape fantasies."

Prosecutors said the men planned to buy a sailboat, guns and ammunition, and recruit members of D.C.’s homeless community to serve as a mercenary force in an invasion of Gonave Island and a staged coup d’état.

The backstory:

Authorities allege the two men prepared for the invasion by learning Haitian Creole, trying to recruit others and enrolling in schools to gain skills they believed would help them.

Prosecutors say Thomas even joined the U.S. Air Force to gain military training. Alnwick says he successfully changed his basic training assignment in March 2025 from Germany to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Alnwick added that the indictment says Thomas wanted to be closer to the nation's capital, to facilitate recruiting homeless people there.

What's next:

Alnwick says more details are expected when Weisenburg and Thomas appear in a Texas courtroom later Monday.

