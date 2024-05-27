Memorial Day shooting leaves 1 man injured in DC

An early morning shooting in Northwest, D.C. left one man suffering gunshot injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrived in the 1100 block of 17th Street around 1:57 a.m. Monday morning for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police located an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police continue to search for two suspects involved in the shooting. The first is described as a medium-complexion male, with a full beard, wearing a tan hoodie. The second suspect is described as a light-complexion male, with long dreads, wearing a white shirt and black pants.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

