Memorial Day Weekend 2025: Ocean City, Rehoboth and Sandy Point beach forecast

Will we be able to get out and about this holiday weekend at the beach without dodging raindrops? Yes, says FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda! She says the rain will clear out by Friday, paving the way for a drier holiday weekend.

The Brief Rain clears by Friday, setting up a drier holiday weekend. Highs in the upper 60s Saturday, warming to low 70s Sunday & Monday. Chance of showers late Monday night.



Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start, with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday before climbing back into the low 70s on Sunday and Monday.

"I do think it will be a little bit cooler at the beach, but not as cool as first anticipated," she added. "Kind of breezy to kick off the weekend, and then we're in the 70s for Sunday and Monday."

Sandy Point State Park Memorial Day Weekend Beach Forecast

Expect mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures through Memorial Day weekend, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and a chance of showers late Monday night.

Maryland Beaches | Ocean City Memorial Day Weekend Beach Forecast

Expect mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures in the upper 60s through the weekend, with a chance of showers on Memorial Day afternoon and into Monday night.

Delaware Beaches | Rehoboth Beach Memorial Day Weekend Beach Forecast

Expect sunny skies and mild temperatures in the upper 60s through the weekend, with a chance of showers developing on Memorial Day afternoon and continuing into Monday night.