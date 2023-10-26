Meet Leesburg's DUI Enforcer

Officer Austin Kallmayer is Leesburg's DUI Enforcer.

On Wednesday, Kallmayer was honored at the 2023 MADD Virginia Law Enforcement Awards for his efforts in furthering highway safety.

Since the beginning of fiscal year 2023, the Leesburg Police Department reports Kallmayer has removed 19 impaired drivers from the roads.

In a statement Leesburg Police Chief Thea Pirnat said, "We are grateful Officer Kallmayer was recognized for his proactive efforts to identify and remove impaired drivers from our roads."

"In 2022, twenty-seven percent of all fatal traffic crashes in Virginia were alcohol related," she added. "Impaired driving cuts many innocent lives short and can result in life-changing injuries and other consequences. I am extremely proud of my staff for their continued efforts to combat intoxicated and distracted drivers."