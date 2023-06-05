Meerkat killed in fire at Metro Richmond Zoo

A meerkat was killed in a fire at the Metro Richmond Zoo over the weekend.

The fire was reported around 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the zoo's workshop. The fire spread to the animal hospital, feed storage room, and zookeeper service area.

Officials say those structures were completely destroyed and temporary workspaces will be used until they are rebuilt.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Metro Richmond Zoo Fire (Chesterfield Fire Marshals Office)

Firefighters and zoo staff were able to rescue nine animals which are being monitored closely. One meerkat who was receiving care in the animal hospital died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Zoo will be open for regular hours Monday. "We appreciate your continued support," the Zoo said in a statement. "Please keep our staff in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."