MedStar celebrates 1000th COVID-19 recovery

MedStar Health celebrated its 1000th COVID-19 recovery on Friday.

The non-profit healthcare organization commemorated the moment by sharing a video of the patient’s release on social media.

They say the patient – who was not named – spent five days at the facility and is “feeling much better.”

“These celebrations never get old and give us the strength to keep up the fight,” a spokesperson said.

As of Friday, more than 45,000 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the DMV region.

