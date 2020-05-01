MedStar celebrates 1000th COVID-19 recovery
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - MedStar Health celebrated its 1000th COVID-19 recovery on Friday.
The non-profit healthcare organization commemorated the moment by sharing a video of the patient’s release on social media.
BY THE NUMBERS: DC, Maryland and Virginia coronavirus case total latest
They say the patient – who was not named – spent five days at the facility and is “feeling much better.”
“These celebrations never get old and give us the strength to keep up the fight,” a spokesperson said.
As of Friday, more than 45,000 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the DMV region.
Advertisement