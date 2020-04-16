Medical marijuana available through delivery in DC

While social distancing regulations prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic have shuttered a number of outlets throughout the District and kept residents indoors, you can now have medical marijuana delivered to you.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Monday that she would enable dispensaries to deliver medical marijuana to qualifying recipients.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to the new rule, registered dispensaries can provide medical marijuana to residents via curbside pickup, at-the-door pickup, or delivery.

The rule is in place on a temporary basis, and has been in effect since Monday.

RELATED: What businesses are considered non-essential under DC, Maryland, Virginia executive orders

Deliveries will only be made to people who meet the normal criteria, including having a District issued medical marijuana card.

Dispensaries also must meet a host of requirements, including having a GPS tracking device, and refraining from using signage associated with medical marijuana.

Advertisement

To find out all of the requirements included in the order, click here.

