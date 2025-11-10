MD man arrested for domestic violence attacks victim again just hours after release from jail

article

The Brief A Maryland man is back behind bars, accused of violently beating a woman twice, and hitting a toddler. The suspect was arrested for domestic violence on Nov. 7. He was released on his own recognizance on Nov. 8. Less than an hour after he got out jail, he went back to the home and attacked the woman again.



A Waldorf man who had been released from jail following an arrest for domestic violence went back to his victims home and brutally beat her again — less than six hours after he walked out of the detention center.

What we know:

Around 1 a.m. on Nov. 8, officers responded to the 4200 block of Drake Court in Waldorf for the report of a domestic assault.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman inside a home holding a toddler. She had visible injuries and was covered in blood.

Officers de-escalated the situation and upon investigating, learned that the suspect had returned to the residence after being arrested and charged with assaulting the same woman less than six hours earlier.

The backstory:

Police say the suspect, 40-year-old James Bowman, III, had been arrested on the night of Nov. 7 for a domestic-related assault.

In that case, it was reported that Bowman punched the victim in the face and bit her hand.

After his arrest, a district court commissioner released Bowman from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance under the condition he does not abuse the woman.

Within an hour of being released, police say Bowman returned to the home and assaulted the woman again. This time, she was holding a toddler.

She was able to separate from Bowman, locking herself in a bedroom and called 911.

However, Bowman forced the door open and continued assaulting her as she attempted to place the child on the bed.

While hitting the woman, he also struck the child in the forehead, causing an injury. The victim and child were treated by EMS.

No release:

Bowman was arrested at the scene and charged with assault and child abuse.

A district court commissioner held him without bond and on Nov. 10, a judge ordered Bowman to continue to be held without bond.