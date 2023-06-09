MCPS weighs financial literacy requirement for graduation

Montgomery County Public Schools could be one step closer to making a financial literacy class a requirement for graduation.

The financial literacy requirement could reportedly come to fruition as early as the 2024-2025 school year, and would impact the graduating class of 2028.

Montgomery County Public Schools are directing its superintendent to develop a plan, but the Board of Education would have to give the green light.

"I think that's pretty cool. I don't know much about financial literacy, but I think that it would probably be beneficial," said Charlotte, a student at Bethesda Chevy Chase High School.

Fairfax County Public Schools has a similar plan in place. It requires students to complete one credit in economics and personal finance prior to graduation.

While the majority of people FOX 5 spoke with were in favor of the idea, critics say minority students could be disproportionately impacted, along with students who are already struggling to meet the requirements to graduate.

A vote on the plan could happen as early as next spring.

