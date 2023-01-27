Expand / Collapse search

PGCPS apologizes, seniors no longer need extra credits to graduate

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Prince George's County Public Schools
FOX 5 DC

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - In a new letter to parents, Prince George's County Public Schools apologizes for a system error they say caused students to be three credits short of graduation. 

Days after FOX 5's report on the matter, PGCPS now says the seniors do in fact have the necessary requirements to graduate and don't have to take another course.

READ MORE: Seniors scramble to graduate after PGCPS system error

The Chief Academic Officer Judith White wrote that a system transition during the 2018 and 2019 school year resulted in a change to the required curriculum, resulting in the miscalculation of credits.

System error impacting graduation for some PGCPS high school seniors

Graduation could be on the line for some high school seniors in Prince George's County. The school district says a system error is to blame and now they're asking students to take a last-minute course - halfway into the school year. Our FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu is in Upper Marlboro with more from a family who is asking the school district to do the right thing.

Read the full letter to families below: 