PGCPS apologizes, seniors no longer need extra credits to graduate

In a new letter to parents, Prince George's County Public Schools apologizes for a system error they say caused students to be three credits short of graduation.

Days after FOX 5's report on the matter, PGCPS now says the seniors do in fact have the necessary requirements to graduate and don't have to take another course.

The Chief Academic Officer Judith White wrote that a system transition during the 2018 and 2019 school year resulted in a change to the required curriculum, resulting in the miscalculation of credits.

Read the full letter to families below: