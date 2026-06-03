MCPS to vote on final budget Thursday, with more than 400 jobs at risk

The Brief MCPS prepares to vote Thursday on a final budget that could cut hundreds of jobs. The district received $36 million less than requested, leaving board members to decide what to cut. Superintendent Thomas Taylor recommends more than 400 position cuts, though some roles can be restored.



After weeks of backlash, the Montgomery County School Board is preparing to vote Thursday on a final budget that could eliminate hundreds of jobs.

The vote follows a contentious County Council decision that included tax increases and raised the possibility the school system would receive less funding than it requested.

What we know:

While officials agree the district is facing a difficult budget environment, there is little consensus on where cuts should be made.

MCPS adopted an operating budget assuming the County Council would fully fund its request.

The district did receive a $143 million increase from last year, but that total was $36 million short of what it sought. Now board members must decide what to cut.

Superintendent Thomas Taylor says he wants to preserve as many classroom positions as possible and has warned the community that reductions will have an impact. Some staff have been offered retirement incentives as part of the effort to limit layoffs.

Taylor has recommended cutting more than 400 positions, including about 162 that are currently vacant. He told staff in a letter that some positions initially at risk, including school psychologists and college counselors, can be restored. However, new roles such as literacy specialists and security assistants will have to wait another year.

Dozens of people have already signed up to speak before Thursday’s scheduled vote.