Metro union says new policy puts bus drivers at risk

The Brief Metro bus drivers say a new policy that requires them to quote fares to non-paying riders is putting their safety at risk. ATU Local 689 is calling for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to reverse the policy. It is not clear if Metro will respond to the union’s demand to reverse the fare quoting policy.



Metro bus drivers say a new policy that requires them to quote fares to non-paying riders is putting their safety at risk, according to the union representing the operators.

Now, ATU Local 689 is calling for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to reverse the policy.

Union says safety concerns ignored by WMATA leadership

What we know:

The new fare quoting policy took effect in May. Bus operators are required to tell passengers the $2.25 fare if they do not pay, according to the union.

ATU Local 689 says that two-thirds of bus driver assaults are already linked to fare disputes.

"We ask that you all send the general manager a message—to listen to his workforce," Barry Wilson, of ATU Local 689 said Wednesday. "A safe transit system depends on knowledge, experience and a commitment of the workforce. You have an administration in place that does not listen to the workers that do that job day to day. We understand where that's going to head. To a disaster."

Raymond Jackson, president of ATU Local 689, said, "It was in 2016 when we stopped quoting the fare because even the GM before him realized quoting the fare was dangerous to the operator."

The other side:

Metro says assaults involving bus operators and station managers decreased 22% this year compared to last. However, the union disagrees with the way Metro reports assaults and disputes the numbers.

Metro says it has spent millions of dollars on real-time cameras and barriers for operators, with 100% of buses expected to have enclosed barriers by next spring.

Bus driver attack video cited in fare policy debate

Recent video from August 1 in Montgomery County shows a violent assault on a Metro bus driver after the driver told a passenger he could not bring an open alcoholic beverage on the bus. The union says the assault happened because the driver quoted the fare.

Metro says it has increased police staffing and issued more citations, but did not say how many more officers have been added or give details on deployment to buses.

What's next:

ATU Local 689 continues to call on Metro to reverse the fare quoting policy, according to union officials.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if Metro will respond to the union’s demand to reverse the fare quoting policy.