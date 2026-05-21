MCPS facing $36M funding gap after county approves budget

The Brief The Montgomery County Council approved a nearly-$8 billion budget for FY 2027 on Thursday. Included in the budget is $143 million allotted for Montgomery County Public Schools, millions of dollars short of what the district asked for.



The Montgomery County Council on Tuesday approved a $7.9 billion county budget and adopted a progressive income tax measure, but the decision leaves Montgomery County Public Schools confronting a $36 million funding gap that could lead to significant staffing cuts.

Montgomery County approves budget

What we know:

The council approved roughly $3.7 billion for MCPS, an increase of about $143 million over the current school budget. However, the allocation falls short of the school system’s full funding request, prompting concerns from educators and administrators about the impact on classrooms and student services.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Montgomery County approves $143M increase to school budget, cuts still possible

Superintendent Thomas Taylor is expected to announce how the district plans to close the deficit during a Board of Education meeting Thursday evening. Taylor has warned that the shortfall could result in cuts to teaching positions, social workers, and school assistants across the county.

Educators fear cuts

What they're saying:

County Council President Natali Fani-Gonzalez described the budget process as one of the most difficult in recent memory.

"Very emotional too, the most challenging since the Great Recession," Fani-Gonzalez said during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Teachers and school employees say the uncertainty surrounding potential layoffs is creating anxiety about their financial futures.

"Are we going to need to take more jobs? Are we going to be able to afford our current house?" said Irene Posey, a permanent substitute teacher with MCPS.

MCPS attempts to bridge gap.

What's next:

The county faces a looming fiscal year deadline, increasing pressure on school leaders to finalize spending decisions quickly. It remains unclear whether the Board of Education will make the proposed cuts official during Tuesday’s meeting, but officials are expected to outline the next steps in balancing the budget.