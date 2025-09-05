MCPS rolls out enhanced safety protocols amid parent frustration

The Brief MCPS launched a new emergency protocol with five clear response actions. Confusion during a recent swatting incident raised concerns about communication. Parents want better rollout and question the absence of metal detectors.



Montgomery County Public Schools has adopted a new emergency response protocol for the 2025–2026 school year, but not all parents are on board with how the rollout has been handled.

What we know:

The updated protocol introduces five specific actions: Evacuate, Shelter, Lockdown, Hold, and Secure. "Hold and Secure" replaces previous terms like Shelter in Place and Modified Shelter.

The changes are based on a national framework and have already been used in two incidents this year, including one on Thursday at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, where police responded to a reported threat that turned out to be a swatting call.

Some students and staff were unclear whether they were under Lockdown or Secure status, raising concerns about communication.

MCPS says it will now provide parent updates every 20 minutes during lockdowns and plans to conduct safety drills across all schools by the end of October.

What they're saying:

Some families are also voicing frustration over the lack of metal detectors in MCPS buildings, especially as neighboring districts expand their security programs.