MCPS hosts sessions on boundary study ahead of high school reopening

Montgomery County Public Schools is holding a series of information sessions on the Woodward Boundary Study.

Officials say the boundary study will help determine school assignments and address overcrowding across the county. Charles W. Woodward High School is expected to open for the 2027-2028 school year.

Series of sessions

What we know:

The sessions will present proposed boundary options for the reopening of Charles W. Woodward High School.

The new boundaries would be implemented beginning with grades nine and ten in the 2027-2028 school year and the rising grade 11 and 12 students would remain at their current high school of attendance. The implementation would continue with grades nine through 11 in the 2028-2029 school year followed by full implementation of grades nine through 12 in the 2029-2030 school year.

"There's still a lot of unknowns, so people are figuring out should we be moving, should we be moving, what can we do to mitigate any losses, potential losses and for others, it's like, OK, it's fine still going to our neighborhood school so the perspectives going to be different depending on each family," said Narissa Johnson.

In addition to Monday’s virtual meeting, MCPS will host another online session on Thursday, Oct. 9, from 7 to 8 p.m. The Board of Education has the final approval for these decisions.

More meetings scheduled

In-person meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, and Wednesday, Oct. 8, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Eastern Middle School.

More information can be found online.

