Montgomery County parents concerned kids could be rezoned amid boundary changes

A plan to ease overcrowding in Montgomery County high schools has some parents concerned their children could soon be rezoned.

On June 4, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) hosted a public meeting to review four proposed boundary options aimed at balancing enrollment and preparing for the opening of new facilities.

Currently, 12 of the 25 MCPS high schools are overcrowded. As a means to alleviate this issue, there are plans to open a brand-new Crown High School, reopen Woodward High School, and expand Damascus High School. Combined, these initiatives are expected to create nearly 3,000 new student seats.

The breakdown:

As district officials redraw boundary lines, they are considering four main criteria:

Geography , to keep students in schools close to home;

Utilization , to prevent overcrowding and evenly distribute enrollment;

Stability , to avoid moving students more than once during their school years;

And Demographics, to maintain diversity and equitable access.

At the meeting, MCPS officials presented four preliminary options and emphasized that they are seeking public feedback before making any final decisions. A recommendation to the Board of Education is expected in the fall.

"It’s going to have an impact on families — we understand that," said Adnan Mamoon from the Department of Facilities Management. "The idea behind doing this initiative this way is to get that feedback from the public, so we can go back and refine these options."

While many parents acknowledged the need for long-term solutions, several voiced frustration with the rezoning process and its potential effects on their families and communities.

What they're saying:

"When I heard the meeting, it felt like we were talking about allocating widgets to be manufactured in different factories in the most efficient way," said Andrea Menotti. "Not about building a community that supports our children. So, that was sad to me, that that wasn't more of a priority."

Juliana Richmond said her family may be forced to move due to the changes.

"When we bought the property, it was in a very good high school zone. If that changes, we may have to sell and move to a better district," she told FOX 5.

Another parent, Edward Hudgins, warned of deeper community impacts.

"Some of these options could destroy the moral, social, and cultural infrastructure that keeps communities safe and connected. That’s one of my biggest concerns," he said.

What's next:

MCPS emphasized that the process is still in its early stages. Officials will continue to collect feedback and data before refining the options. New boundaries are expected to go into effect when Crown High School opens in 2027.