MCPS to announce new superintendent

By
Published  June 17, 2024 9:00am EDT
Montgomery County
The Montgomery County Board of Education will announce Monday afternoon who will be the next superintendent.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - The Montgomery County Board of Education will announce the county's new superintendent Monday afternoon. 

"We are excited to announce our final candidate to the community," said Board President Karla Silvestre. "The board is confident in this leader’s ability to guide MCPS forward."

The announcement comes months after former MCPS Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight resigned in February. 

