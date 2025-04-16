Expand / Collapse search

McDonald's Snack Wrap to return this year

Published  April 16, 2025 8:30am EDT
FOX 5 DC
WASHINGTON - McDonald's fan favorite item the Snack Wrap will be returning to menus sometime this year. 

What we know:

The official McDonald's account posted on X on April 15 that Snack Wraps would return on "0x.14.2025." 

What we don't know:

We know the year and the day, but not the month – meaning Snack Wraps could be back in less than 30 days, or in as long as eight months. 

MUNICH, GERMANY - MAY 29:  Super model Heidi Klum poses with three new designed McDonald's chicken wraps during a press conference at the Munich Inner City McDonald's Restaurant 'Im Tal' on May 29, 2008 in Munich, Germany.  (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

Why you should care:

The Snack Wrap was on McDonald's menus from 2006 to 2016, when they were discontinued. It's a "cult" favorite menu item, consisting of chicken strips, shredded lettuce and shredded cheese with either ranch or honey mustard, all wrapped inside of a tortilla. 

McDonald's President of U.S.A. Joe Erlinger said in a Good Morning America meeting last year that he gets "so many emails" about the Snack Wraps. 

"It will be back in 2025," he confirmed at the time. 

The Source: This story includes information from a McDonald's social media post as well as comments from a 2024 Good Morning America interview. 

