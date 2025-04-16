McDonald's Snack Wrap to return this year

article

McDonald's fan favorite item the Snack Wrap will be returning to menus sometime this year.

What we know:

The official McDonald's account posted on X on April 15 that Snack Wraps would return on "0x.14.2025."

What we don't know:

We know the year and the day, but not the month – meaning Snack Wraps could be back in less than 30 days, or in as long as eight months.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ MUNICH, GERMANY - MAY 29: Super model Heidi Klum poses with three new designed McDonald's chicken wraps during a press conference at the Munich Inner City McDonald's Restaurant 'Im Tal' on May 29, 2008 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

Why you should care:

The Snack Wrap was on McDonald's menus from 2006 to 2016, when they were discontinued. It's a "cult" favorite menu item, consisting of chicken strips, shredded lettuce and shredded cheese with either ranch or honey mustard, all wrapped inside of a tortilla.

McDonald's President of U.S.A. Joe Erlinger said in a Good Morning America meeting last year that he gets "so many emails" about the Snack Wraps.

"It will be back in 2025," he confirmed at the time.