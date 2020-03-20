Mayor says DC detective has been confirmed as having coronavirus; extends school closures

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed during a Friday news conference that a District police detective has been confirmed as having the novel coronavirus.

She noted that the officer is a Maryland resident.

Bowser also provided an update on the District’s response to the coronavirus, saying schools will remain closed until April 27.

She also noted that the number of cases in the District has spiked from 39 to 71, and addressed the first death related to the virus.

READ MORE: DC's first coronavirus related death announced

The mayor said they will continue with modified government operations until April 27, and she asked that anyone who is not performing essential tasks remain home.

Bars and restaurants will remain closed until the 27th as well.

Advertisement

The District is also maintaining a ban on mass gatherings during the crisis.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS