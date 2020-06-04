DC mayor says no curfew tonight after day of zero arrests during George Floyd protests

After days of unrest that sometimes devolved into looting and vandalism in the nation’s capital following George Floyd’s death, D.C. officials were able to announce there were no arrests during the sixth night of protests.

Beginning Friday, the District was often gripped by chaos – prompting a curfew going into effect Sunday night.

Crimes and the curfew resulted in hundreds of arrests – with nearly 300 being hauled away from protest on Monday night after the curfew was moved up to 7 p.m.

Despite some 5,000 protesters taking to D.C.’s streets on Wednesday night, police chief Pete Newsham was able to announce that not only were their no arrests, but there were no reports of damage to police vehicles.

The chief said that the protesters' presence may have been the largest yet - with an estimated 5,000 people marching.

He said there is a possibility of a very large demonstration in D.C. on Saturday.

D.C.’s protests have mirrored similar events nationwide with demonstrators outraged over a black man who died after pleading for air while a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the pavement with his knee for over eight minutes.