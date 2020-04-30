Mayor Bowser announces agreements to build 2 new hospitals in DC

Mayor Bowser has announced agreements to build two new, state-of-the-art hospitals in the District.

The mayor's plans call for a 136-bed hospital at St. Elizabeths East in Ward 8. This hospital will be operated by Universal Health Services in conjunction with George Washington University and George Washington Medical Faculty Associates

Her plans also call for a 225-bed Howard University Hospital on Georgia Avenue in the Northwest.

The mayor says the hospitals will be structured as public-private partnerships with significant investments by all parties and will proved a full range of health care services for D.C. residents.

"While D.C continues to battle this pandemic, our team has remained committed to delivering hope and a better DC through a more equitable health care system," said Mayor Bowser in a statement. "With these new agreements, we will deliver high quality, integrated care and transform our health care system by promoting equity in care, access, and outcomes. Together, we will build a health care system that meets the needs of all residents, attacks health disparities, and makes us more resilient for the challenges that lie ahead."

The new $306 million hospital at St. Elizabeths East is expected to open in the fall of 2024 and will be funded by the District. It will include 136 inpatient beds with the ability to expand to 196 beds. The District will also fund the construction of a $69 million ambulatory center at St. Elizabeths that is expected to open in the fall of 2023.

In addition, two new $21 million urgent care centers in Wards 7 and 8 will open between 2021 and 2022 and will be funded by Universal Health Services.

The mayor's office says through a $225 million tax abatement provided by the District, Howard University and its new operating partner Adventist Healthcare envision a new, $450 million, 225-bed, Level I trauma and academic teaching hospital, with plans to complete by 2026.

