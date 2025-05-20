Massive fire engulfs Kalorama mansion in DC near Obama residence

A two-alarm fire tore through a three-story mansion on the 2400 block of Kalorama Road in northwest Washington early Tuesday, prompting evacuations of neighboring homes.

The blaze erupted just hours after firefighters responded to the same residence Monday night for an earlier fire.

The mansion backs up to the residence of former President Barack Obama. Homeowners told FOX 5 the property is currently undergoing renovations.

Monday’s fire, reported around 9:30 p.m., was contained to the first floor and was determined to be caused by an electrical issue, according to D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly.

Tuesday’s fire was reported around 6 a.m. and spread rapidly, engulfing the entire structure and forcing firefighters to evacuate. Donnelly said that during the response, a firefighter fell into an elevator shaft but was quickly pulled to safety by other firefighters. That firefighter was hospitalized as a precaution.

Massive fire engulfs Kalorama mansion, nearby homes evacuated (DC Fire and EMS Department)

A total of 125 personnel and 30 units were dispatched to battle the flames. Officials have not yet determined the cause of the second fire.

Residents in adjacent homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure. No other injuries have been reported.

Firefighters will remain on the scene, with local road closures expected to remain in effect through the afternoon.