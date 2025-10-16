Group in Halloween masks tries to break in home, threaten homeowners

A northern Virginia woman is speaking out and in hiding after masked men showed up to her door, making threats and trying to get inside.

What we know:

Police say the frightening encounter took place Tuesday night around 9:30.

Three suspects knocked on the door at a home on South Iris Street in Alexandria, wearing Halloween masks, engaging in a prank that turned threatening and alarming.

Police say the group threatened bodily harm stating they would kill the members inside, going on to demand the victim come out or they would come in.

FOX 5 has learned the victim was home with her mother and younger brother and their family dog.

What they're saying:

The homeowner spoke to FOX 5, and says she’s in hiding with a family member since this dangerous group is still on the run.

"At this point, we're just afraid," said the victim.

She says the suspects damaged property beside the home before fleeing the scene in two getaway cars.



Detectives are continuing to canvass the neighborhood and areas.