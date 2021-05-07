Video: DC firefighters saw off roof of car to rescue woman trapped after crash in Michigan Park

A woman was rushed to a local hospital after D.C. firefighters successfully pulled her from a vehicle following a crash in the Michigan Park neighborhood on Friday.

Fire and rescue crews responded to the scene in the 1400 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast around 6 p.m.

They say the woman’s injuries are serious, but not life threatening.

According to fire officials, another car was involved, but they did not provide information on anyone who was in that vehicle.

Officials have not indicated what prompted the crash.