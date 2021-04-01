All Marylanders age 16 and up can now pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced at a press conference on Thursday that all Marylanders age 16 and older can no pre-register for an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site.

Gov. Hogan emphasized that those currently eligible under Phase 1 and Phase 2 but have not yet been vaccinated will continue to be prioritized for appointments. He also says he anticipates announcements in the coming days regarding further acceleration of vaccine eligibility.

Maryland has administered more than 2,760,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, averaging 57,000 shots per day.

Gov. Hogan also gave an update on mass vaccination sites opening across the state. The mass vaccination site in Montgomery County opened this week and will transition to a higher volume state-run site.

Another mass vaccination site will open Wednesday, April 7 in Prince George's County at the Greenbelt Metro Station in partnership with FEMA.

During the week of April 12, two more mass vaccination sites will open at Frederick Community College and at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Anne Arundel County.

Mass vaccination sites will also open in Baltimore County, Harford County and Howard County this month.

Anyone wishing to pre-register for the vaccine can go to COVIDvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX.