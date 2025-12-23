Frederick County Council votes on legislation that would allow data center expansion

The Brief The Frederick County Council is voting on a plan to expand data centers in the area. The legislation would expand the overlay where data centers can be located in the county. Dozens of people have spoken out both for and against the proposed legislation.



A consequential vote was held on Tuesday in Frederick County on whether to allow more data centers to be built.

The legislation would expand the overlay where data centers can be located in the county, as well as legislation that would rezone some land to allow for industrial development.

Dozens of people have spoken out both for and against the proposed legislation.

What they're saying:

The meeting started at 5:30 p.m. and during the first public comment portion, FOX 5 heard from five people who were all in favor of expanding where data centers can go in the county.

"With the regulations Frederick County has put in place, I would have no issue putting this beside my family's home," one attendee said.

"The reality of what's happening in Frederick County is there is less funding coming from the state and each county has to figure out how to find additional revenue," said another.

But councilmember Steve McKay says he’s voting against the data center expansion.

"I'm concerned. This could be a very transformative development for that area of Frederick County. Will it mean revenue generation? Sure. But there's so much else involved, and we just don't know yet what the consequences will be," Frederick County Councilmember Steve McKay said.

Dig deeper:

Current law allows data centers to be located on less than one percent of the county's total land mass and away from residential areas.

Supporters of data center expansion say the revenue would be a much-needed boost, while opponents are concerned about energy usage and environmental impacts.

The county says, so far, they've received roughly $5 million in property tax and $50 million in recorded tax revenues from projects.

Right now, data center construction is underway at a former smelting plant site in Adamstown.

Big picture view:

Meanwhile, the Frederick News Post is reporting new plans have emerged for data centers on more than 230 acres in the city of Frederick near the Monocacy River.

Maryland House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy says the public has spoken out very loudly against data center expansion in Frederick County, and he hopes the council listens.

"We're seeing what's happening in Northern Virginia. Loudoun County is a disaster zone. I think folks in Frederick County don't want to be Loudoun County. Councilmembers are voting on amendments. There is another public comment portion planned where we'll hear from more residents," Pippy said.