Maryland woman wanted after 62-year-old found stabbed to death in restaurant; man charged as accessory

A man has been charged and a woman is wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing in Prince George’s County, police say.

On July 8, officers with the Seat Pleasant Police Department were called to the 5900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway around 4:20 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found 62-year-old Mervyn Daniel of Capitol Heights had been stabbed inside a restaurant during a dispute and was left lying there, unresponsive. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit began investigating and identified one of the suspects involved as 37-year-old Jesse Culley of Capitol Heights. Culley was arrested and charged earlier this month.

A second arrest warrant has been obtained for 21-year-old Raykia Poston of Capitol Heights, who lived in the same home as Culley. She’s charged with first-degree murder and related charges for stabbing the victim.

Culley is charged with accessory after the fact and remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

