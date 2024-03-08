Maryland woman convicted of murdering, dismembering boyfriend following argument

A Maryland woman has been convicted of murdering and dismembering her boyfriend following an argument at her home.

Authorities say Michelina Desiree Goodwin, 46, of Great Mills shot and killed 50-year-old James Volodimir Nalborczyk in December 2022 then dismembered his body before disposing of it in remote areas of St. Mary’s and Charles Counties.

Nalborczyk's family first reported him missing before the case developed into a homicide investigation. Goodwin claimed the shooting was accidental and later led investigators to his remains.

Michelina Desiree Goodwin (St. Mary’s County Office of State’s Attorney)

"This horrifying crime shocked the community and caused unimaginable pain to the victim’s family," said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling in a statement. "Over eight days, the victim’s family and the jury heard the graphic circumstances surrounding the victim’s final moments and gruesome post-mortem mutilation. The Defendant’s gutless decisions deprived the family of a proper burial."

Goodwin faces a maximum penalty of 61 years in prison. She will remain held without bond pending the sentencing hearing.