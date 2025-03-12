Expand / Collapse search

Maryland woman facing 22 years after drunk driving collision kills 1 child, injuries 2: police

Published  March 12, 2025 4:30pm EDT
    • A Maryland woman has been convicted of felony negligent manslaughter for a fatal drunk-driving collision. 
    • The woman is facing a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, MD - A Maryland woman is facing 22 years in prison after a drunk-driving collision killed one child and left two injured. 

28-year-old Ashley Nicole Nolan, 28, of Lexington Park, Maryland, has been convicted of felony negligent manslaughter for a fatal drunk-driving collision while traveling with minors. 

Nolan has been convicted of the following six offenses:

  • Grossly negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle (10-year maximum penalty);
  • Life-threatening injury while driving under the influence (three-year maximum penalty);
  • Life-threatening injury while driving under the influence (three-year maximum penalty);
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol, per se, while transporting a minor (two-year maximum penalty);
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol, per se, while transporting a minor (two-year maximum penalty); and
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol, per se, while transporting a minor (two-year maximum penalty).

She is being held without bond pending a sentencing hearing.

