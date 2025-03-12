Maryland woman facing 22 years after drunk driving collision kills 1 child, injuries 2: police
ST. MARY'S COUNTY, MD - A Maryland woman is facing 22 years in prison after a drunk-driving collision killed one child and left two injured.
28-year-old Ashley Nicole Nolan, 28, of Lexington Park, Maryland, has been convicted of felony negligent manslaughter for a fatal drunk-driving collision while traveling with minors.
Nolan has been convicted of the following six offenses:
- Grossly negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle (10-year maximum penalty);
- Life-threatening injury while driving under the influence (three-year maximum penalty);
- Life-threatening injury while driving under the influence (three-year maximum penalty);
- Driving under the influence of alcohol, per se, while transporting a minor (two-year maximum penalty);
- Driving under the influence of alcohol, per se, while transporting a minor (two-year maximum penalty); and
- Driving under the influence of alcohol, per se, while transporting a minor (two-year maximum penalty).
She is being held without bond pending a sentencing hearing.