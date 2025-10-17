Montgomery County woman charged with faking home invasion using AI photo
NORTH BETHESDA, Md. - Police arrested a North Bethesda woman last week after they said she faked a home invasion using an AI-generated photo.
What we know:
Montgomery County deputies arrested Moesha Gardener on Oct. 10.
Officials said that on Oct. 8, Gardener faked a home invasion, texting her husband that a man had forced his way into her house.
When Gardener's husband called police, Gardener allegedly followed up, sending him a picture of a man on their couch, covered in a blanket.
More than half a dozen police cruisers pulled up to the house, and when officers went into the home, they said they found Gardener sitting alone on her couch. Police said that there was a phone mounted on a tripod pointing at the front door, and that when they confronted Gardener, she told them she sent the messages and the photos as a prank.
She also allegedly told officers that she used AI to help create the photo of the man on the couch.
What's next:
Gardener was charged with making a false statement to law enforcement. She was taken into custody and released on $10,000 bail.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.