Montgomery County woman charged with faking home invasion using AI photo

The Brief Moesha Gardener has been charged with falsifying a police report after she allegedly lied about her home being broken into. Police say Gardener sent her husband an AI-generated photo of a man in her house. Gardener allegedly told officers that she sent the photo as part of a prank.



Police arrested a North Bethesda woman last week after they said she faked a home invasion using an AI-generated photo.

What we know:

Montgomery County deputies arrested Moesha Gardener on Oct. 10.

Officials said that on Oct. 8, Gardener faked a home invasion, texting her husband that a man had forced his way into her house.

When Gardener's husband called police, Gardener allegedly followed up, sending him a picture of a man on their couch, covered in a blanket.

More than half a dozen police cruisers pulled up to the house, and when officers went into the home, they said they found Gardener sitting alone on her couch. Police said that there was a phone mounted on a tripod pointing at the front door, and that when they confronted Gardener, she told them she sent the messages and the photos as a prank.

She also allegedly told officers that she used AI to help create the photo of the man on the couch.

What's next:

Gardener was charged with making a false statement to law enforcement. She was taken into custody and released on $10,000 bail.