ATM skimmer suspect caught in Prince George's, 45 devices found in 2025

The Brief A man was charged with placing skimming devices on ATMs in Prince George’s County. Investigators recovered the devices before any data theft occurred. Residents are advised to use contactless payment methods to avoid skimming risks.



A man has been charged with installing skimming devices on ATMs at two gas stations in Prince George’s County.

ATM skimming devices discovered

What we know:

According to police, 34-year-old Pioter Fedorenko was caught on camera placing skimming devices on ATMs at two gas stations in Brandywine on Oct. 2. Investigators quickly recovered the devices, preventing any theft of personal financial data.

The Financial Crimes Unit has recovered about 45 skimmers across the county this year. These devices can be placed at various locations where credit card transactions occur, posing a risk to consumers, officials say.

What you can do:

Authorities recommend using contactless payment methods like "Tap to Pay" or Apple Pay to minimize the risk of skimming. They also advise using ATMs inside banks and being cautious of devices with non-functional chip readers.

Residents are urged to report any suspicious devices on ATMs or card readers to the police. If you suspect a skimming device, contact the Prince George’s County Police Department at 301-516-1464 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if there are additional suspects involved or if more devices have been placed elsewhere in the county.