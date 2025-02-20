Maryland woman accused of killing, dismembering mother sentenced to life in prison

The Brief A Maryland woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of the murder of her mother. The case involved gruesome details of dismemberment, and left an indelible impact on the local community.



A Maryland woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after she was found guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder, in the death of her 71-year-old mother.

According to officials, Candace Craig, 46, was charged with killing her 71-year-old mother, Margaret Craig, in May 2023.

Prosecutors allege this was after an argument over fraudulent credit card charges. The case involved gruesome details of dismemberment, and left an indelible impact on the local community.

Craig was found guilty back in November 2024.

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy called the verdict a moment of justice.

"This is a giving, caring, loving, compassionate, and understanding woman who was killed, who was asphyxiated by her daughter," Braveboy stated. "Make no mistake, Ms. Candace Craig absolutely committed this crime, and she is now being held accountable."

Craig was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. This sentencing comes just a few months after her guilty ruling.