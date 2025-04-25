Maryland and Virginia named in top 10 most social media obsessed states

In a recent study, Maryland and Virginia were both named as some of the most social media-obsessed states.

What they're saying:

According to the study, the average American checks their phone 205 times daily; the majority of that time is spent scrolling through social media.

"You can tell a lot about a region by how its residents interact with social media," says Monica Cabaniss, co-owner of Falcon Digital Marketing, a firm specializing in digital advertising strategies. "It’s like taking the pulse of America’s digital heartbeat."

Virginia was listed at number size while Maryland snagged the 10th spot.

The most social media-obsessed state is Arizona, with a staggering rate of 1,511.11 searches per 1,000 residents – nearly double the rate of second-place Maine. The Grand Canyon State’s residents search heavily for platform-specific terms, with platform searches accounting for the vast majority of their social media queries.

According to the study, Maryland has one of the highest social media interests across in the country based on search data about platforms, features, and addiction concerns.

Click here to view the full study.