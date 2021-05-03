Maryland to offer financial incentive for some employees who get COVID-19 vaccine

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Monday that Maryland will offer a $100 financial incentive to state employees who elect to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"With this incentive program, we are further encouraging state employees to get vaccinated to help keep themselves, their families, and their communities healthy and safe," said Gov. Hogan. "Incentives like this are another way to reinforce the importance of getting vaccinated, and we strongly encourage businesses across the state to consider offering incentives to their workers as well. These vaccines are safe and effective, they’re free, and they’re readily available with or without an appointment."

All state employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible for this program.

To receive the incentive, employees must provide their HR office with proof of vaccination, and agree to receive all subsequent CDC recommended booster vaccinations within 18 months of being fully vaccinated. The incentive is retroactive, so that all state employees who have already been fully vaccinated will also receive the $100 incentive payment.

As of today, Maryland has reported more than 4.9 million vaccinations. According to official CDC data, 62% of Marylanders 18 and older, and 84.8% of Marylanders 65 and older, have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals who refuse subsequent CDC recommended booster vaccinations, after receiving the vaccination incentive, will be required to repay the state the $100 vaccination incentive for failure to adhere to the agreement.