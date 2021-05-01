All Marylanders can now immediately book a COVID vaccine appointment, or walk in

article

Maryland's vaccination push has reached an encouraging new chapter.

All Marylanders can now immediately book a vaccine appointment by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement Saturday. He added that the more than 800,000 people who have already pre-registered for a vaccine appointment have now been offered one.

Most of the state's mass vaccination sites are now taking walk-in and drive-thru patients, Hogan said.

"Making an appointment to get vaccinated is easier than ever, or you can now just walk up or drive through most of our sites," Hogan said in a statement. "The faster we all get vaccinated, the sooner we can put this pandemic behind us once and for all."

The state says 61% of adult Marylanders have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose.

Here are the schedules for Maryland's mass vaccination sites:

Six Flags America Theme Park (Pfizer)

13710 Central Ave. Bowie, MD 20721

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Regency Furniture Stadium (Pfizer)

11765 St. Linus Dr. Waldorf, MD 20602

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ripken Ironbirds Stadium (Pfizer)

873 Long Dr. Aberdeen, MD 21001

Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

M&T Bank Stadium (Pfizer)

1101 Russell St. Baltimore, MD 21230

Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital (Pfizer)

1 W Pratt St. Baltimore, MD 21201

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

NOTE: Baltimore City residents only

Greenbelt Metro Station (Pfizer)

5717 Greenbelt Metro Dr. Greenbelt, MD 20740

Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Wednesday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Moderna)

550 Taylor Ave.Annapolis, MD 21401

Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wicomico Youth & Civic Center (Pfizer)

500 Glen Ave.Salisbury, MD 21804

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hagerstown Premium Outlets (Pfizer)

900 Premium Outlets Blvd. Hagerstown, MD 21740

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

