Maryland Terps women's basketball falls to South Carolina in NCAA tournament

Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 18 points and top-seeded South Carolina used its smothering defense to take control in the second quarter, outlasting second-seeded Maryland 86-75 on Monday night to reach its third straight Final Four.

Coach Dawn Staley's team improved to 36-0 this season with its 42nd straight victory dating to last year's NCAA title run. The Gamecocks are now two games away from repeating as champions and completing the 10th undefeated season in the women's game.

Abby Meyers #10 of the Maryland Terrapins reacts on the bench during the fourth quarter of the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 27, 2023 Expand

South Carolina will play Iowa and do-it-all star Caitlin Clark in the national semifinals in Dallas on Friday night.

Diamond Miller led the Terps (28-7), looking for their first trip to the Final Four since 2015, with 24 points.

