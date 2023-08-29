An urban search and rescue team form Maryland is back home after spending nearly two weeks in Maui assisting with relief efforts after devastating wildfires swept over the island.

The team members landed early Tuesday morning at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The team is made up of disaster search and rescue specialists that include canine teams, physicians, paramedics and engineers. They have be deployed to areas across the country, and the world, to assist when disaster strikes.

Maryland Task Force 1 returns from Maui wildfire relief efforts (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)

The death toll from the Maui wildfires reached 115 earlier this month.

The blaze broke earlier in August and through historic Lahaina. Many survivors have moved into hotel rooms set aside for displaced locals, while donations of food, ice, water and other essentials poured in.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation.