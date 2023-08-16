Maryland Task Force 1 joins Maui wildfire relief efforts

Maryland Task Force 1, the urban search and rescue task force from Montgomery County, is joining the relief efforts after devastating wildfires swept over Maui.

The 80-member team departs from Rockville for Hawaii Wednesday.

The team is made up of disaster search and rescue specialists that include canine teams, physicians, paramedics and engineers.

The death toll from the Maui wildfires reached 100 Tuesday and continues to climb as teams already on the ground intensified their searches for people killed.

The blaze broke earlier in August and through historic Lahaina. Many survivors have moved into hotel rooms set aside for displaced locals, while donations of food, ice, water and other essentials poured in.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation.