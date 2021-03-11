Maryland state tax filing deadline moved back to July 15

As the pandemic drags on, Maryland has elected to push back the deadline for filing state taxes to this summer.

Marylanders will now be required to file by July 15, and no penalties will be incurred if they are filed by that date.

The decision comes amid a backlog of "recent and pending" legislation at the state and federal levels that could impact Marylanders’ taxes.

Comptroller Peter Franchot described the volume of changes as unprecedented.

"We’ve never before seen so many changes to the current year’s tax code in the midst of the tax filing season. We’re realistic about the burden this puts on taxpayers, tax preparers and our staff, which is why I’m taking this emergency action to extend the tax filing deadline to July 15," he said.

The IRS indicated in February that it will not extend the federal deadline past April 15.

Some tax professionals are calling on the government to delay it.



