Maryland State Police: Zero COVID-19 violations overnight

Maryland State Police charged with enforcing Governor Larry Hogan’s COVID-19 rules last week have reported no arrests overnight.

Last week, the governor announced that enforcement units would be deployed in every county throughout the state to make sure the renewed COVID-19 restrictions were followed.

READ MORE: Maryland state troopers to help with pandemic-related compliance efforts

According to state police, most Marylanders appear to be adhering to the rules.

State Police visited more than 730 restaurants and bars overnight.

Troopers filed no charges, and only issued a minimal number of warning for people in businesses who weren’t wearing face coverings or social distancing.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Maryland – like much of the United States – is mired with a resurgence of COVID-19.

The state is currently registering a positivity rate of 6.38% - putting it squarely in the red zone.

READ MORE: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to launch 'compliance units' this week amid COVID-19 surge

In response the governor renewed capacity and hours limits on restaurants and bars, and shut down many entertainment venues.

Caps on gatherings were also re-introduced.

