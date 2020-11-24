Expand / Collapse search

Maryland state troopers to help with pandemic-related compliance efforts

By Associated Press
Published 
Maryland
Associated Press

Maryland State Police will soon deploy an 'all hands on deck' surge in the fight against people intentionally violating COVID-19 restrictions.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland will expand its pandemic-related compliance efforts ahead of Thanksgiving by sending additional state troopers to every county and Baltimore.

Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday said the state troopers will work with liquor boards, local law enforcement agencies and others starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday to ensure that businesses and residents follow directives meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including the mask-wearing mandate.

Hogan says the Maryland State Police is also ramping up the hotline that the public can dial to report violations and is now operating a new phone line to assist local compliance officers.

Residents can call (833) 979-2266 or send an email to Prevent.Covid@maryland.gov.