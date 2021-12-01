Charges pending after Maryland State Police trooper struck by vehicle during traffic stop

Charges are pending against a driver after a Maryland State Police trooper was struck alongside a busy highway Wednesday morning during a traffic stop in Montgomery County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The incident happened around 6:10 a.m. on southbound I-270 near the Route 28 exit.

Investigators say Trooper Brian DeHaven was outside of his patrol car shoulder between the jersey wall and the driver’s side of a vehicle he stopped when a passing SUV struck him and both vehicles.

The driver of the striking vehicle, identified by officials as 44-year-old Jose Ascencio, and the driver of the parked vehicle were both uninjured.

Trooper DeHaven was transported to Suburban Hospital with injuries.

Charges against Ascencio are pending at this time. Traffic in the area was delayed for several hours.