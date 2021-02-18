Maryland State Police say ‘avoid travel today’ as snow and sleet pummels region

article

Maryland State Police are reporting heavy snowfall in some areas today, and are asking drivers to avoid roadways.

Along with snow, they’re seeing sleet and freezing rain, creating very slick, icy road conditions.

Maryland State Highway Administration workers are treating and plowing roadways.

If you must drive today, click here to check road conditions.

