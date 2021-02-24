Maryland State Police investigating anti-crime event called 'Make Waldorf Great Again'

The Maryland State Police is conducting an internal review of a recent crime suppression event nicknamed "Make Waldorf Great Again," while wider allegations of racial discrimination within the ranks of the department have nabbed the attention of Maryland lawmakers.

Sources tell FOX 5 Black troopers took offense at the nickname.

The event happened Wednesday in Waldorf and an MSP spokesman said it was a traffic and crime initiative.

In a statement to FOX 5, an MSP spokesman said, "...a preliminary inquiry indicates that name was apparently used. After being made aware of that this afternoon, Lt. Colonel Roland Butler, Chief of the Field Operations Bureau, ordered an immediate investigation by the Internal Affairs Division into this issue. We are concerned about the perception that could have been created and are working to immediately address this."

The internal review comes as the Maryland Legislative Black Caucus has raised questions about dozens of current and former troopers of color approaching them with allegations of racial discrimination within the department. The officers have alleged Black troopers are passed over for promotions and that they face more severe discipline than white troopers.

The Caucus recently questioned Secretary of the State Police Col. Woodrow "Jerry" Jones III about the allegations.

The Maryland State Police have repeatedly denied allegations of racial discrimination saying there is no lack of equity in the promotion process and that there are systems in place to "ensure fair and consistent application of discipline for serious misconduct cases."