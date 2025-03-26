Maryland sergeant apprehends teen after witnessing fatal shooting, police say

The Brief Maryland sergeant witnesses and arrests teen in fatal gas station shooting: police. Victim Leo Addison, 39, dies; teen suspect faces murder charges. Argument believed to be motive; handgun recovered at the scene.



A Maryland sergeant apprehended a 16-year-old suspect after witnessing him fire a handgun in a deadly shooting outside a gas station in Prince George’s County late Tuesday night, authorities said.

Maryland sergeant arrests teen shooting suspect

What we know:

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near Marlboro Pike and Forestville Road. Officials reported that the sergeant, assigned to the Special Operations Division’s K9 Section, heard a gunshot and saw the teen fire a handgun at the gas station in the 7600 block of Marlboro Pike. The suspect attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended by the sergeant. Police recovered a handgun from the suspect.

Victim identified; teen charged with first-degree murder

What's next:

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Leo Addison of Largo, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Authorities said the suspect, a 16-year-old male from Laurel, has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and related offenses.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two and that Addison and the suspect did not know each other. Police urge anyone with information to call 301-516-2512.