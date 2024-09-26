Expand / Collapse search

Maryland Sen. Cardin targeted in deepfake Zoom call; Russia, China, and Iran suspected

By
Published  September 26, 2024 5:15pm EDT
Maryland Politics
FOX 5 DC

Maryland Senator targeted in deepfake call, investigation launched

National security officials are investigating a Zoom call made to Maryland U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, where someone used deepfake technology to impersonate a former top Ukrainian official. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald has the story.

National security officials are investigating a Zoom call made to Maryland U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, where someone used deepfake technology to impersonate a former top Ukrainian official. 

Authorities are still trying to determine who is responsible, with intelligence sources suspecting involvement from Russia, China, or Iran.

Deepfakes, often used for fake celebrity endorsements or humorous videos, are no laughing matter in this case. 

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 21: Chairman Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) speaks a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing where U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is testifying on Capitol Hill on May 21, 2024 in Washington, DC. Blinken is testifying before th

Expand

Capitol Police confirmed the Zoom call was an attempt to impersonate a foreign official. Sen. Cardin and his staff became suspicious of the caller’s behavior and promptly ended the call.

Sources revealed the deepfake was of Ukraine’s former Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Related

In the age of deepfakes, Maryland lawmakers push for transparency in political campaigns
article

In the age of deepfakes, Maryland lawmakers push for transparency in political campaigns

Can you separate fact from fiction? It’s becoming harder these days with the spread of deepfake videos and artificial intelligence. 

Dr. Max Tegmark, an A.I. researcher at MIT, explained the ease with which such technology can be used. 

"Just take a video, and the face of the other person, click, drag, and you’re done! It should be illegal to make those tools available. That’s when the problem is going to get solved," Tegmark said.

The incident has raised alarms within Congress, prompting Senate security officials to issue a warning to staff to remain vigilant against deepfakes. 

Concerns grow over deepfakes being used to sway voters in presidential election

A deepfake purportedly showing a candidate doing or saying something they never did or said could have catastrophic consequences. Public Citizen activist Robert Weissman joins FOX 5's On The Hill to talk about deepfakes and how AI could affect the 2024 presidential election.

Sen. Mark Warner, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, expressed concern, telling FOX 5: "This was an attempt to manipulate Senator Cardin into saying things that could be detrimental. Luckily, it was spotted, but foreign governments—particularly Russia, China, and Iran—will continue to try to meddle."

Sen. Cardin released a statement, saying, "I ended the call, and my office took swift action, alerting the relevant authorities." 

His office has declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation.